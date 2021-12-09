KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Supports to be announced for businesses in Carlow and Kilkenny impacted by latest restrictions
The hospitality and live events sector locally will get details of new business supports today.
The Government has agreed increased supports for industries impacted by the latest restrictions which have led to the closure of nightclubs and introduction of capacity limits for indoor venues again.
The measures will likely include enhanced CRSS payments and targeted supports for the live events sector.
Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath are due to announce the supports mid-morning.