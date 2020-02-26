Supreme court sits in Kilkenny for the first time in history

History is being made in Kilkenny court house this morning where the Supreme Court is sitting for the very first time.

The Chief Justice has delivered an opening address in the past hour and pointed out that not only is today is the first time for the court to sit in Kilkenny but it is also their first time to sit in an ‘inland city’.

The second annual report of the Supreme Court has also been launched this morning – it details significant improvements in waiting times despite a one fifth rise in new cases.

Waiting times for a hearing date in the vast majority of cases is now around 4 months.

2019 saw a 56% increase in productivity in the Supreme Court with a 19% rise in the number of new applications for leave to appeal filed.