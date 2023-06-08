Surge in Burglaries across Carlow and Kilkenny says local Gardai

Burglars are working overtime in Carlow and Kilkenny at the moment.

That’s according to local Gardai who are warning us to make sure our doors and windows are locked and our gardens and sheds secured – especially if we are going away for any length of time.

A report earlier this week also said the crime rates at Castlecomer Garda Station had more than doubled since 2019.

Sgt Conor Egan says the number of burglaries they are seeing locally at the moment is very high:

“Unfortunately, crime wise for the last week has been particularly busy with eight burglaries

across the two counties,” said Sgt Egan.