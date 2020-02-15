Surge in drug driving across Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí say there has been a surge locally in incidences of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

In the first week of February, 10 drivers across Carlow or Kilkenny were arrested for driving while intoxicated

Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow Kilkenny Anthony Farrell says this is a “worrying developent”and that the numbers are “alarming albeit not a surprise”.

He claims to have seen firsthand at checkpoints across both counties that positive drug testing is on the rise.