Survey finds being allowed to go further than two kilometres from home is a big priority for people

Being allowed to go more than two kilometres from home is the highest priority for people surveyed about Covid-19 restrictions being lifted.

The Corona Citizens Science Study, which was carried out online anonymously, asked people about the effects of the pandemic and the impact of restrictions on daily life.

The study of more than 35,000 people found that people are also keen to get back to work, and to be able to spend time in groups.

Experts have expressed concern that 32% of people surveyed said they had postponed medical treatments or check-ups.

While 55% of this was because the patient’s healthcare professional was not seeing patients at the moment, 39% said that they didn’t want to add extra pressure to the health service, while 26% of people were worried about the risk of catching Covid-19.

The survey found that 41% of people had routine examinations postponed, while 48% had a consultation with a GP delayed.

A further 14% had a hospital medical examination postponed, while for 6% an operation had been postponed.