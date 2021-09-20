Survey shows nine in ten women feel uncomfortable walking alone after dark

Nearly nine in ten women feel uncomfortable walking alone after dark.

60% of respondents to a survey said they’ve been verbally harassed, while 13% say they’ve been attacked at night.

More than one in three of the 2,700 women surveyed report having been followed while walking home.

The National Womens Council says the survey results show just how prevalent sexual harassment is in Ireland.

Director Orla O’Connor says women’s freedom is limited after they’ve been attacked.

