Survivors of mother and baby homes being presented with the commission of investigations final report today

Survivors of the country’s mother and baby homes will be presented with the commission of investigations final report later.

It was established in 2015 and is expected to detail how 9,000 children died in the institutions – a mortality rate four times that of the general population.

Government ministers will discuss the findings at Cabinet this morning, ahead of a presentation to survivors and its eventual publication.

Former Labour leader Joan Burton, spent 30 years trying to find out that her birth parents were from Carlow and South Kilkenny after she was adopted from a baby home in Dublin.

She’s been telling KCLR that she doesn’t believe that the commission couldn’t find any evidence of the export or sale of Irish babies to America.

“I’d like to see that part of the report, to actually read it myself, because I cannot believe that that could be possibly true” she said.