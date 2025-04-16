Gardaí responded to reports of a possible explosive device on Main Street in Hacketstown, County Carlow, late on Tuesday night, April 15th.

The alert was raised at around 10pm, prompting Gardaí to cordon off the area and evacuate a number of nearby homes as a safety precaution.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from the Defence Forces was called to the scene and safely removed the device by 12.30am. It was later confirmed to be a spent, non-viable device.

There were no injuries or damage to property, and residents were allowed to return home shortly after the device was removed.

Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing into how the device came to be at the location, and they have thanked both the EOD team and members of the public for their cooperation during the operation.