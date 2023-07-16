Swimming ban in place at Bishopsmeadows in Kilkenny’s Linear Park

A swimming ban is in effect at the Meadows in the Linear Park on the River Nore in Kilkenny City.

Kilkenny County Council say high levels of bacteria have been found in the water at the popular spot on Friday evening.

The ban won’t be lifted until there’s been a series of clear tests but testing can’t start until high water levels subside.

A statement to KCLR News says:

Due to Water Quality issues at The Meadows swimming area, swimming is prohibited until further testing is completed, due to risks associated with the levels of bacteria found.

Further water sampling and testing will be completed as soon as possible, when high water levels subside.

Further updates will be issued on Kilkenny County Council social media outlets and information will be posted at the swimming area.

Kilkenny County Council continue to monitor lifeguarded swimming areas in the County throughout the bathing season.