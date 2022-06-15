Tackling drugs a priority for Kilkenny Garda Superintendent

Illegal drug suppliers and users in Kilkenny are being warned that Gardaí are moving to stamp out their activities.

More than 4,000 Text Alert subscribers across the county were polled asking them if they could directly speak to the Superintendent , what would they ask him to best direct Gardaí locally.

Drugs came back as the main issue and Superintendent Derek Hughes has been telling the Joint Policing Committee that it’s their main focus:

“So drugs and combatting the availability of controlled drugs in Kilkenny is our number one priority for this year. We’re also going to tackle the source of the market by educating people”

Meanwhile the issue of drug debt intimidation has emerged as a problem in Kilkenny and Carlow.

The local Crime Prevention officer says Gardaí all over the country are seeing more and more families affected.

It’s where drugs gangs extort money from families to pay off real or imagined drug debts, often with the threat of violence.

Sergeant Peter McConnon says anyone affected should call the GardaI immediately:

“We can offer whatever support is necessary, point people in the right direction and guide them accordingly. It is an increasing problem within, not just Kilkenny and Carlow, but nationwide”