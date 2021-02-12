Take care on all roads across Carlow and Kilkenny even if you don’t see snow or ice

People are being warned of dangerous driving conditions in 16 counties this morning, including Carlow and Kilkenny.

Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny say there’ve been no issues reported to them overnight but status yellow snow and ice alerts remain in place for Connacht, parts of Leinster and north Munster until 8am.

There was snow and sleet in many areas yesterday, but Met Éireann says it’s now changing to rain in most parts.

But Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says even if it doesn’t look too bad where you are – you could well running into treacherous conditions on the roads.

Kilkenny Senior Roads Engineer says the main routes have been treated overnight but if you have to go out early plan your route and leave plenty of time to drive slowly.

While his Carlow counterpart, Padraig O’Gorman, has the same message – take extra care if you have to go to work but otherwise take it easy and stay home this morning.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann has the following outlook for today and tomorrow:

“Generally cloudy this morning with just the odd snow flurry. Mostly dry this afternoon with a few bright spells expected. Another cold and blustery day with highs of 2 to 5 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds.

Dry early tonight but sleet and snow will spread from the west later with accumulations expected bringing hazardous conditions on roads and pathways with reduced visibility. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in strong southeast winds.

Sleet and snow for a time on Saturday morning with further accumulations, bringing a risk of some disruption. By afternoon, falls of snow will have transitioned to rain and a thaw will set in. Maximum temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in strong and gusty southeast winds”.