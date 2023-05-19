Talents of our older residents across Carlow and Kilkenny will be on show today

A new documentary is being released by a group from the Mooncoin Residential Care Centre.

Today is National Arts in Nursing Homes day as part of the Bealtaine Festival with events on in homes and centres all around Carlow, KIlkenny and the whole country.

For the South Kilkenny based home’s short film piece, leading Hospital Musician Liam Merriman used lines from a workshop with reminiscence techniques to compose a song called ‘Hands’ which was performed and filmed by the Choir in the centre.

Activities Co-Ordinator there Michelle Haberlin has been telling our Sue Nunn all about it on The Way It Is and notes says they are looking forward to the first showing as part of National Nursing Homes Day: