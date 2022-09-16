Talk of a potential ploughing ban isn’t getting in the way of next week’s national and world events.

It’s all systems go on the site in Ratheniska for the three days of competitions which roll out from next Tuesday.

Team KCLR will be there – you’ll find our crew at Block 2, Row 33, Stand 526.

However, concern’s been raised about the future of such activity after an article in The Kerryman outlined confirmation from Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue that proposals to introduce a ploughing ban or at least a ‘no till’ cultivation techniques are being considered.

Anna Marie McHugh is General Secretary of the World Ploughing Organisation – she’s been telling KCLR that there are arguments for both sides based on various research carried out.

And she says her international association and sport hopes for a continuation of the current great support from the Irish Government.

She added that there’s a year-round series of activities telling KCLR Live “You know the nationals is only one event on our calendar, we have club and county matches all over the country all year long, they’ve actually started this weekend in Waterford and in Offaly, the whole process of qualifying for the All Ireland next year has already started and that will continue throughout the Autumn, I think the Kilkenny match actually will be coming up in the next couple of weeks as well so it’s not just a once off for us, it’s all year”.