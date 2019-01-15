Talks aimed at averting strike action by Nurses to get underway today

Nurses unions will meet with HSE officials today for talks aimed at avoiding the upcoming strikes over pay and conditions.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has scheduled the first of six nationwide strike days for January 30th.

While the Psychiatric Nurses Association is planning a three day stoppage from February 12th.

Emergency cover in the event of the strikes going ahead will also be discussed at the meeting.

Health Minister Simon Harris says there can’t be separate pay deals alongside the public sector pay agreement