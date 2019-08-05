Talks for New Tech Uni Stalled

It seems talks to try and resolve problems around the Technological University for the South East are on hold.

At the end of June TUI members in IT Carlow voted against an agreement that had been reached at the Workplace Relations Commission. It’s expected talks will resume in September after progress came to a standstill over a month ago.

IT Carlow and Waterford IT had been trying to agree a Memorandum of Understanding with their staff who are members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland.

An agreement was reached at the WRC however, a ballot of members saw that rejected in Carlow but accepted in Waterford. It’s understood that’s the only thing standing in the way of the application for a Technological University for this region being submitted.

KCLR News has now been told that there won’t be any progress update until September when efforts to resolve the dispute will resume properly.

It remains to be seen now whether the application will be received by the Department of Education before the year’s end.