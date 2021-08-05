Talks take place this morning on updating hospitality sector guidelines as businesses in Kilkenny outline differing experiences

Fáilte Ireland is to start work today on updating its guidelines for the hospitality sector, after new advice on outdoor events.

It will hold talks with government officials ‘first thing’ this morning to begin the process.

The Attorney-General yesterday said 200 people can attend an outdoor gathering – in a big boost to hotels, pubs and restaurants.

Adrian Cummins, from the Restaurants Association of Ireland, says it’s a surprising but welcome clarification.

It’s as local businesses are reporting different experiences since the reopening of indoor service.

In an online post last evening, La Rivista in Kilkenny City announced that while its daily market will continue, the restaurant will close temporarily due to a current staff shortage struggle.

They say they’ll remain closed until October because the problems getting people to work means they can’t provide the high level of service they want to.

However, Frank Curran from Petronella, also in the city, says despite the ongoing restrictions on who can eat and drink where he’s delighted to be back in business.

Also, from today up to 100 guests can attend a wedding from today.

The number had been capped at 50 up to now, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Baptisms can also take place again from today, but social gatherings afterwards should be avoided.