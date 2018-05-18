Tánaiste addressing Brexit breakfast in Kilkenny this morning
Tánaiste Simon Coveney is in Kilkenny this morning for a special Brexit breakfast.

It’s taking place from 8 until 10 o’clock in the Newpark Hotel where there will also be a panel of business and economics experts.

They’ll be discussing the enormous challenges for companies that do business in the UK.

The event is a collaboration between Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, Kilkenny county council, the local Enterprise office & Kilkenny IFA.

