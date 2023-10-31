Tánaiste Micheál Martin due in Kilkenny today for Ministerial Review of the 123rd Infantry Battalion UNIFIL before it departs for Lebanon

The Tánaiste and Minister for Defence is due in Kilkenny today.

Micheál Martin will carry out a ministerial review of the 123rd Infantry Battalion United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) before its departure next month (November).

343 personnel, comprising 334 Irish and nine Maltese) are bound for a six-month peacekeeping mission.

All will be on parade from midday at Kilkenny Castle where an inspection will be overseen by Tánaiste Martin and Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Liutenant General Seán Clancy.