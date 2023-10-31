FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Tánaiste Micheál Martin due in Kilkenny today for Ministerial Review of the 123rd Infantry Battalion UNIFIL before it departs for Lebanon

He's also the Defence Minister

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace31/10/2023
Tanaiste Micheál Martin (Photo by Edwina Grace / KCLR )
The Tánaiste and Minister for Defence is due in Kilkenny today.

Micheál Martin will carry out a ministerial review of the 123rd Infantry Battalion United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) before its departure next month (November).

343 personnel, comprising 334 Irish and nine Maltese) are bound for a six-month peacekeeping mission.

All will be on parade from midday at Kilkenny Castle where an inspection will be overseen by Tánaiste Martin and Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Liutenant General Seán Clancy.

 

