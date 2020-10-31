Tánaiste to answer Dáil questions on Village Magazine write-up

The Tánaiste says he’ll answer questions in the Dáil next week regarding the article in the current edition of Village Magazine.

It claims Leo Varadkar gave a copy of the agreement on GP contractual reforms to a separate group, the NAGP last year.

He’s admitted that he provided a copy of the IMO contractual reforms document to the NAGP.

However he says the Agreement was given to the NAGP at a time between 11th and 16th of April 2019.

That’s after the details of it were published by the IMO and the HSE, on the 5th and the 6th of April that year.

He’s also said he regrets the informal nature of the communication with the then-president of the NAGP, Maitiu O’Tuathail.

Mr. Varadkar says he has sought legal advice on the content of the article.

While he claims there was nothing in any way unlawful about providing the agreement to the NAGP.