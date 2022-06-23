Tánaiste Leo Varadkar anxious for progress at the North Quays in Ferrybank

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is looking into whether any progress has been made in finding a developer for the North Quays in Ferrybank.

The massive project has been stalled since Falcon Real Estate were dropped from the deal last year after failing to prove they had the funding to go through with it.

Speaking to reporters in Kilkenny yesterday (Wednesday) for the sod turning for the Glanbia cheese factory Leo Varadkar says he is anxious to see it moving ahead.

“One that’s very much on my mind because it’s been I suppose in development in gestation for a very long time now. I remember a few years ago I was making a speech at Bausch & Lomb I kind of mentioned three things I was very keen to see progress on in Waterford. One was the TU and that’s now up and running and the other was getting the second cath lab under construction in the hospital and the third was the North Quays,and the North Quays really hasn’t progressed much since then and there’s reason for that as you know relation to government funding and the investor and so on but I will follow up on that”