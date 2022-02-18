Taoiseach confirms the end of mandatory mask-wearing

The Taoiseach has confirmed mandatory mask-wearing will end in 10 days’ time.

Micheál Martin says they’ll no longer be required in public transport, shops and schools – but will be needed in healthcare settings.

Other mitigation measures will also be removed in schools and early years settings from February 28th, including physical distancing measures such as pods.

It follows new advice the government received from NPHET yesterday.

Micheál Martin says the government has accepted that in full.

There’s mixed reaction to the recommendations on masks particularly in the local school communities.

Principal of Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny, Shane Hallahan says that teachers and students should trust the advice of NPHET.

The INTO President says people will still have a choice when it comes to mask wearing.

Kilkenny principal Joe McKeown says it’s come as a bit of a surprise with case numbers still so high.

But Joe also pointed on on KCLR Live that there are senior infants who will be seeing their teachers faces for the first time this March when the mask requirement is lifted.