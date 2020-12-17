Taoiseach’s Covid-19 test comes back negative

The Taoiseach has tested negative for COVID-19 after being a close contact of the French President.

Multiple European leaders had to self isolate or restrict movements after spending time with the French President at last week’s European Council meeting after he tested positive today.

While Justice Minister Helen McEntee is restricting her movements this evening after being a close contact of a possible case.

It comes amid concern in government about the spread of COVID ahead of the lifting of travel restrictions tomorrow.