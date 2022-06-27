Taoiseach denies political tension led to resignation of HSE chief

The Taoiseach has denied political tension played a part in the resignation of HSE boss Paul Reid.

Mr Reid will leave the service in December after leading the HSE through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently Mr Reid and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly have been at odds over changes planned for the emergency department at Navan Hospital.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that tension wasn’t what has caused Mr Reid to step away:

“He was very clear to me and I just have to stress this that he’s been reflecting, given all the pressures, but particularly reflecting in terms of giving more time to his family. He’s not moving on anywhere. He just wants to give more time to his family. He’s reflected on this and I understand that fully”