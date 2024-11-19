The Taoiseach’s insisted every resource possible is being dedicated to the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Josephine ‘JoJo’ Dullard.

We’re heading into the ninth day of searches on land in County Wicklow – last week two homes were also searched and a man arrested but he was released without charge the following day.

When asked by KCLR News if he had a message for the Kilkenny woman’s family, An Taoiseach Simon Harris commented; “Everybody I think across Ireland including myself is thinking of the family of Jo Jo Dullard and really, really hoping beyond hope for closure and for answers and I keep them very much in my thoughts and my prayers in what’s a very, must be extraordinarily anxious and sensitive time for them”.

He added;” I know that every resource possible will be, and is being, dedicated by An Garda Síochána to this investigation and I really hope Jo Jo Dullard and her family, all these years later, all these long painful years later get answers and get justice”.