Taoiseach is urged to recognise efforts of health workers during pandemic

The Taoiseach has been urged to intervene to ensure Healthcare workers get recognition for their work during the pandemic.

In a joint letter, trade unions representing the workers have called on Micheál Martin to immediately authorise the HSE and relevant Government departments to engage with the unions immediately.

The unions say staff morale is being impacted because of the Government’s failure to offer extra pay or time off – something which has happened in many other European countries.

David Hughes, Deputy General Secretary of the INMO says nurses and midwives have put themselves in harms way for the past 18 months.

“Over 30 thousand healthcare workers have had covid. Between 500-800 now have long-covid which has left them in a very bad health situation. And that was all done for the benefit of all of us. They put themselves in the face of all of that risk and it’s appropriate that gets recognised”