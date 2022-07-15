Taoiseach leads tributes following death of former Carlow-Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward

The Taoiseach is leading the tributes to former local Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward who has died.

Michéal Martin said he is “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague and good friend”.

I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of my very good friend Bobby Aylward. Bobby was a deeply committed public representative. He loved his people and they clearly loved him. He loved his county, his country and his Party and left his mark on each.https://t.co/6jwGUR5k24 pic.twitter.com/2v4mQ3jAg4 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 14, 2022

Sympathies have been extended to his wife Helena, his daughter Triona and sons Mark and Bob and their families.

The 67 year old was first elected to Dáil Eireann in 2007 after serving on Kilkenny County Council since 1992.

He’s been described by the Taoiseach as a very proud Kilkenny man who displayed an “unending commitment to, and passion for, his constituents”.

Local members of the party are remembering Bobby Aylward fondly today.

Councillor John Coonan who was a friend and a colleague says he was a special man:

“A down-to-earth, hard working, and a very pleasant, extremely popular politician. I don’t know of anybody throughout the country, never mind Kilkenny who wouldn’t have liked him. Bobby left an impression on all who crossed his path”

Councillor Matt Doran says he was one of a kind:

“Bobby Aylward was much more than a political figure. He was one of the great men and held the organisation together through the toughest times. His loyalty to Fianna Fáil outstood everybody”

He’s being remembered fondly in GAA circes too as chairman of Ballyhale Shamrocks who have closed the club grounds for the coming days as a mark of respect.