Taoiseach: Government has an ‘obligation’ to facilitate gifting of Carlow College to the state

The Taoiseach says the government has an obligation to facilitate the gifting of Carlow College to the state.

Micheál Martin attended a meeting at the former St Patrick’s on Thursday evening to discuss the process of it joining the South East Technological University.

Earlier he visited Teagasc and officially opened a new housing development at Mill Race on the Burrin Road.

He also met a group of business people and local Fianna Fail TDs and councillors in Dinn Ri at lunchtime.

The Taoiseach says the government is allocating funding to sort out Carlow College’s financial problems and smooth the way towards joining the university: ”It’s a beautiful campus and a very important piece of land for Carlow’s future.

”The gifting of it is a huge thing and there’s an obligation on the State to respond. But obviously there has to be due diligence and support have come in now in terms of deficit funding because the college is operating at a deficit at the moment,” he told KCLR.