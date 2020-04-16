Taoiseach pays tribute in Dáil to St Luke’s healtcare workers who died after contracting COVID-19

The Taoiseach is paying tribute to the two healthcare workers at St Luke’s who died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Leo Varadkar has been offering his condolences to their families in the Dail this afternoon – and to the families of all the 444 people who’ve died.

The Taoiseach will be ringing both Kilkenny families to offer his condolences in person.

Mr Varadkar says It reminds us how healthcare workers and other essential workers put themselves at risk every day to care for their patients, to keep us safe, and why WE must stay at home.

The Taoiseach also said he doesn’t know if Coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on May 5th.

Leo Varadkar has warned normal life will not fully return until there is a vaccine for COVID-19.