Taoiseach restricting movements pending Covid-19 test results

It's after contact last week with the French President who's now tested positive for Covid-19.

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 17/12/2020

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is restricting his movements pending the results of a COVID test.

He was in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron at the European Council last week.

President Macron has today tested positive for COVID-19.

The Taoiseach is restricting his movements as a precaution.

He has already had a rapid test with the results expected by Thursday evening.

