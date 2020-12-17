KCLR News
Taoiseach restricting movements pending Covid-19 test results
It's after contact last week with the French President who's now tested positive for Covid-19.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin is restricting his movements pending the results of a COVID test.
He was in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron at the European Council last week.
President Macron has today tested positive for COVID-19.
The Taoiseach is restricting his movements as a precaution.
He has already had a rapid test with the results expected by Thursday evening.