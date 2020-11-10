Taoiseach set to discuss Seamus Woulfe’s fate with party leaders

The Taoiseach says he intends to seek a meeting with party leaders to discuss the “serious issues” within the judiciary.

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe has refused to resign over his controversial attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

That’s despite Chief Justice Frank Clarke believing he should step down.

The Attorney General has given advice to government on the role of the Oireachtas but no decision on how to proceed has been made.

Taoiseach Michael Martin has told the Dáil he wants to meet with party leaders to discuss what happens next:

“It’s my intention to seek a meeting with party leaders where we could jointly assess the situation without prejudice” he stated. “This is a very serious issue, it’s fundamental to the separation of powers, it’s at the very heart of our constitution. So we have to respond in a very serious, sensitive and proper way.”