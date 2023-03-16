Tap water safe to drink again for 8,500 homes & businesses across north Co Carlow

The Boil Water Notice has been lifted for 8,500 homes and businesses across the north of Co Carlow.

It was put in place last Monday after a flash flood on the river Slaney caused an emergency shut-down at the local water treatment plant in Rathvilly.

It affected the Carlow North Regional Public Water Supply serving Palatine, Killerig/Grange, Rathvilly, South of the River Slaney in Tullow Town and Ballymurphy Road, Ardattin, Ballon, Tankardstown, Rathoe, Bennekerry and surrounding areas in Co Carlow; also Castledermot, Davidstown, Graney, and surrounding areas in Co Kildare; and Liscolman, Ballyconnell and surrounding areas in Co Wicklow.

The testing process has been completed and the HSE has given the all clear for locals to be able to drink their tap water again.

However the Boil water notice remains in effect for over 3,300 customers on the Clogh-Castlecomer public supply in north Kilkenny.