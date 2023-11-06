Catch UpTaste 4 A Tenner

#taste4atenner: Ethna’s “sticky chicky” tray bake

Every week, armed with just €10, we’ll be teaming up with St Canice’s Credit Union to prove that delicious meals for a family of four, can be made with just €10 or less.

Photo of Ken McGuire Ken McGuire Follow on Twitter 06/11/2023

The KCLR Daily producer Ethna Quirke is first to the plate for our Taste For A Tenner challenge with St. Canice’s Credit Union as she presents Ethna’s “sticky chicky” tray bake with a hint of Chinese five-spice, all to feed a family of four a hearty meal for under €10.

Ethna’s “Sticky Chicky” Sticky Chinese five-spice chicken traybake

Ingredients

  • 6 chicken thighs, skin on and bone in (€3.15, Lidl)
  • 4 tbsp hoisin sauce (€1.24, Tesco)
  • 2 tsp sesame oil
  • 2 tbsp clear honey
  • 1 ½ tsp Chinese five-spice powder (€1.10, Tesco)
  • thumb-sized knob of ginger, grated (€1.04, Lidl)
  • 2 garlic cloves, grated (€0.99, Lidl)
  • bunch spring onions, chopped (€0.79, Tesco)
  • Handful cashew nuts, toasted (optional)
  • Baby Carrots, (€0.44, Lidl)
  • Cooked rice, to serve (€0.95, Boil in the bag,Tesco)

Cupboard / Store Items:

  • Sesame oil (€2.50, Tesco)
  • Clear Honey (€1.99, Lidl)
  • Cashew nuts (€1.99, Lidl)

Method

  • Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6.
  • Arrange the chicken thighs in a large roasting tin and slash the skin 2-3 times on each thigh.
  • Mix together the hoisin, sesame oil, honey, five-spice, ginger, garlic and some seasoning.
  • Pour over the chicken and toss to coat (marinate if desired)
  • Roast, skin-side up, for 35 mins, basting at intervals.
  • Par boil carrots.
  • Stir through the cashew nuts, and carrots and sprinkle the spring onions over the chicken.
  • Return to the oven for 5 mins, then serve with rice.

*****Hoisin sauce, sesame oil, honey, 5 spice, ginger, garlic, and cashew nuts are all now store items, to be used in lots of other recipes*****

