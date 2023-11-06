Catch UpTaste 4 A Tenner
#taste4atenner: Ethna’s “sticky chicky” tray bake
Every week, armed with just €10, we’ll be teaming up with St Canice’s Credit Union to prove that delicious meals for a family of four, can be made with just €10 or less.
The KCLR Daily producer Ethna Quirke is first to the plate for our Taste For A Tenner challenge with St. Canice’s Credit Union as she presents Ethna’s “sticky chicky” tray bake with a hint of Chinese five-spice, all to feed a family of four a hearty meal for under €10.
Ethna’s “Sticky Chicky” Sticky Chinese five-spice chicken traybake
Ingredients
- 6 chicken thighs, skin on and bone in (€3.15, Lidl)
- 4 tbsp hoisin sauce (€1.24, Tesco)
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 2 tbsp clear honey
- 1 ½ tsp Chinese five-spice powder (€1.10, Tesco)
- thumb-sized knob of ginger, grated (€1.04, Lidl)
- 2 garlic cloves, grated (€0.99, Lidl)
- bunch spring onions, chopped (€0.79, Tesco)
- Handful cashew nuts, toasted (optional)
- Baby Carrots, (€0.44, Lidl)
- Cooked rice, to serve (€0.95, Boil in the bag,Tesco)
Cupboard / Store Items:
- Sesame oil (€2.50, Tesco)
- Clear Honey (€1.99, Lidl)
- Cashew nuts (€1.99, Lidl)
Method
- Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6.
- Arrange the chicken thighs in a large roasting tin and slash the skin 2-3 times on each thigh.
- Mix together the hoisin, sesame oil, honey, five-spice, ginger, garlic and some seasoning.
- Pour over the chicken and toss to coat (marinate if desired)
- Roast, skin-side up, for 35 mins, basting at intervals.
- Par boil carrots.
- Stir through the cashew nuts, and carrots and sprinkle the spring onions over the chicken.
- Return to the oven for 5 mins, then serve with rice.
*****Hoisin sauce, sesame oil, honey, 5 spice, ginger, garlic, and cashew nuts are all now store items, to be used in lots of other recipes*****