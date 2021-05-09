TD John Mc Guinness says Fianna Fáil need to work harder to tackle housing crisis

A local government TD says “radical reform” rather than “little building blocks” is needed to tackle the housing crisis.

Deputy John Mc Guinness’ comments come after national controversy this week over foreign investment funds buying up whole housing estates.

The Fianna Fáil TD says his own party, including Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, need to do more on the issue.

John says his party needs major reform if they wish to do better in the polls; Be radical, be prepared to reform or as Michael MacDowell said ”be redundant” That’s the message for Fianna Fáil as much as any other party.”