Tea trolley to return to train services through Carlow and Kilkenny

The snack trolley on the train is making a return.

Irish Rail has confirmed catering services will be back in a few weeks time on the Cork to Dublin route first.

It’s also engaged in a procurement process for catering services across the entire Intercity network.

That will include the Waterford to Heuston train which serves Thomastown, Kilkenny, Carlow & Bagenalstown.

Vending machines are also to be piloted on selected trains.