KCLR News
Tea trolley to return to train services through Carlow and Kilkenny
The snack trolley on the train is making a return.
Irish Rail has confirmed catering services will be back in a few weeks time on the Cork to Dublin route first.
It’s also engaged in a procurement process for catering services across the entire Intercity network.
That will include the Waterford to Heuston train which serves Thomastown, Kilkenny, Carlow & Bagenalstown.
Vending machines are also to be piloted on selected trains.