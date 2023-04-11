Teacher trade unions gathering in Wexford, Kerry and Cork for annual conferences

Teacher representatives gathering in Wexford, Kerry and Cork for separate union gatherings.

Pay is set to dominate the annual conferences of the ASTI team in Wexford, the INTO’s in Killarney and the TUI in Cork.

Teacher shortages will also take centre stage with most schools across the country reporting difficulty recruiting and retaining teaching staff.

ICTU President Kevin Callinan is due to address INTO members in Kerry later, and says the cost-of-living crisis will be the main focus of sector pay talks set to begin in the coming months; “We will be looking at the cost of living during the currency of building momentum, we’ll be looking at the projections for the period of any agreement and importantly we’ll be looking at whether or not Government withdraws the various measures that it introduced to help people right across the economy through the winter, that will all be important in terms of the attitude on the union side”.