Teachers say they won’t return to school unless a safe plan is in place for reopening

The ASTI is warning its teachers won’t return to school if a safe plan isn’t put in place.

The Government’s 300 million euro plan will be launched later to reopen schools by the end of August.

Primary school students are set to be sectioned off into pods of between four and six children.

Strict cleaning regimes, investment in school buildings and more substitute teachers are also set to be included.

President of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland, Deirdre McDonald, says the plan has to be safe:

“We have fought a valiant battle to make sure that our members and our students will be returning to a safe environment. So we do hope that what is necessary will be put in place. If it’s not, well we won’t be back, the students won’t be back, because it would not be safe.”