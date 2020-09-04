Team from St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny set to depart for second leg of ‘ICU 4 U Charity Cycle’

Not content with just battling the Coronavirus, today a team from St Luke’s Hospital will take on the road to Dublin as they complete a two-day fundraiser.

The staff from the facility’s Intenstive Care Unit yesterday morning headed for Waterford to meet with colleagues there before they all returned last evening as part of the nationwide ICU 4 U Charity Cycle.

Already 83 and a half thousand of their 100 thousand euro goal has been reached – they’ll bid to add to that, gathering at Hotel Kilkenny for 8:30 this morning.

Waterford ICU team leader Dr. Sudhir has been telling KCLR they just want to give something back to those worst affected by the virus.

For more on this & to donate see here