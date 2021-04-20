Team Leaders, Staff Nurses and also for Full & Part Time Support Workers (Waterford/Kilkenny/Tipperary)

The Brothers of Charity Services Ireland – South East Region offer a wide range of supports in day, residential and respite services to people with intellectual disabilities and currently have a number of vacancies for Team Leaders, Staff Nurses and also for Full & Part Time Support Workers in the Waterford/Kilkenny and South Tipperary Services.

If you wish to apply for any of the above posts please log on to the website on www.brothersofcharity.ie/southeast or contact the HR Department on 051-833400