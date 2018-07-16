Catch UpKCLR DriveKCLR Drive
Tech Talk S02E08: Weather Stations, Drone Findings, Google Home
Whatever the weather, there's tech to help in figuring out what's what.
This is Tech Talk S02E08.
Blacknight Solutions Alan O’Reilly joined Ken on KCLR Drive on Thursday 12 July for the latest round of Tech Talk.
Up for discussion were
- Weather stations for the home, on any budget, including options for indoor use, outdoor use and some higher end stations.
- The good side of drone use following new archaeological discoveries
- The down side of drone use as privacy complaints are on the rise
- Google Home launching in Ireland including a mini version
Have a listen back below and if you have any tech topics you would like to see reviewed, pop an email or links to [email protected]