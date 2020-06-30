Technological University plans for South East hinge on new government

Plans for a new Technological University for the South East will have to be pursued by the new government.

That’s according to Ray Cullen, the Head of Tourism and Hospitality for Waterford IT.

Ray insists that a future merger between IT Carlow and WIT is included in the new programme for government.

However, he says both of the colleges want it to happen as soon as possible.

“It is important for the development of both institutes in the region, in order for them to grow. It’s important from an international point of view” Ray explained on KCLR Live. “I would love to see it happen sooner rather than later. I think it’s something we’ll see in the short to medium term, rather than long term. I think it’s important that we get it right the first time.”