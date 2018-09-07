Teenage boy hospitalised after organised fight in Kilkenny City

A teenage boy was hospitalised in Kilkenny yesterday after what’s understood to have been an organised fight took place in the city.

The fight was filmed and has been widely shared on social media.

It happened near the Peace Park yesterday afternoon and Gardaí have confirmed to KCLR News this morning that an investigation has been launched.

One of the boys was knocked unconscious and was taken to St Luke’s Hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

KCLR News understands the participants of the video have been identified by Gardaí.