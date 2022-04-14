Teenage boy killed in South Kilkenny road crash

A teenage boy has died following a road crash in South Kilkenny.

He was a passenger in a car that crashed at Dowling in Piltown just after 8 o’clock on Wednesday night.

The young man, who’s understood to be from County Kilkenny and a student at Kildalton College in Piltown, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem examination.

Two other male occupants were taken to University Hospital in Waterford for treatment

The Mountain road between Mullinavat and Piltown remains closed to traffic this morning for a technical examination.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and anyone who was in the area that has dashcam footage is asked to make this available.

Anyone with information can contact Thomastown Garda Station 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.