Gardaí are looking for your help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing from Carlow.

15 year old Helen McDonnell is described as being 5’ 1” in height of slim build. She has long, brown hair and has blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black, fur lined coat, a cream sports top, black leggings and white runners.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.