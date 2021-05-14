Search for teenager missing from Kilkenny City

A search is underway for a teenager missing from Kilkenny city since Thursday.

Local Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find 16 year old Jodie Burns.

Jodie is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of stocky build with short fair hair.

When last seen on Thursday evening he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

Gardai say that Jodie is known to frequent the Smithfield and Ballymun areas of Dublin.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.