Teenager now missing a week from Co Laois

Information continues to be sought regarding the whereabouts of a missing County Laois teenager.

17-year-old Jack O’Donoghue is missing from Portlaoise since last Thursday (23rd November).

He’s described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, is of slight build with brown hair and grey eyes.

Jack is known to frequent Dublin city centre.

Anyone with any information on Jack’s whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.