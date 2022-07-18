Temperatures to hit 30° today with Kilkenny’s record of 33.3° under threat

There’s another scorcher forecast today with temperatures set to hit 30° or more.

The Phoenix Park in Dublin recorded 29.3° on Sunday and Met Eireann’s station in Oak Park saw 26.8°.

A high-temperature warning from the national forecaster is in place until Tuesday.

And Kilkenny’s long-standing record temperature of 33.3° is under threat it seems.

Carlow weathers Alan O Reilly says it could be broken:

“There’s certainly a chance that we could see the all-time record of 33.3° broken, we’ll get very close to it, will we get over that record, it’s hard to know”.

“It’ll be all eyes on the Phoenix Park weather station, which is most likely to see the record, but we could see it in some other areas”.