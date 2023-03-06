Temperatures to plummet as Met Eireann issues ice warning for Carlow and Kilkenny from Monday evening

It could hit as low as minus four degrees on Monday night.

Met Eireann has issued an ice warning for Carlow and Kilkenny and the entire country.

It will be valid from 6pm on Monday to 10am on Tuesday

The national forecaster is warning of hazardous conditions due to freezing temperatures including icy stretches on roads and paths.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says there is a chance of some sleet and snow showers in the coming days.

“There’s still a great deal of uncertainty around the details of the weather on Wednesday and Thursday with a risk of some sleet and snow moving in. But it could hold off and stay just cold but mainly dry. But certainly a risk of some wintry falls so people will need to keep up-to-date with the weather forecasts”