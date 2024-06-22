Hot today, hotter tomorrow and hottest on Monday.

That’s the hopeful prediction for the weather this weekend.

Although there’s still quite a bit of uncertainty about rainfall amounts – Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly says we should be safe enough to crank up the BBQ.

“We finally have some warmer air moving up over Ireland, being steered up from the south,

so much warmer air moving in, but it is going to bring some cloud for this afternoon and

some patchy drizzling, especially in parts of the West, but many areas stay in dry and

brightening up in the evening.”

“But tomorrow or Sunday is going to be a good day really for most areas, with good warm,

hazy, sunny spells, temperatures getting up to as high as 23 degrees locally.”