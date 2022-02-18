Ten-day focus on food rolls out in Kilkenny from today

A ten-day focus on food rolls out from today (Friday).

The Taste Kilkenny Restaurant Week aims to be a smorgasbord of everything edible from pub grub to Michelin-starred dishes.

Frank Curran of Petronella is a member of Kilkenny Tourism – he thinks it’s a great idea and he can’t wait to roll out some fun; “It gives people the opportunity, especially restaurants, to show off what they can do. For ourselves here in Petronella, we’re just going Spanish for the week, we’re doing a main course, a prawn pil pil which is prawns cooked in olive oil, garlic, chilli with chorizo as well and it’s served with patatas bravas and crusty bread as well, that’s a main course and served with a glass of Spanish wine or a Spanish beer, it’s just a bit of fun, it’s something that my chef came up with so we just thought we’d have a bit of fun with it, ole”.

He adds it’s a really good chance for those in the hospitality sector locally to promote themselves; “It’s a great opportunity just to remind people that we’re trying to get back to business as usual and I have to admit that the local people in Kilkenny and beyond have been fantastic, they’ve been really good and support us all the way and I really appreciate that very much so”.