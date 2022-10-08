Ten deaths have been confirmed in Donegal after an explosion

Emergency Services in Donegal have confirmed ten deaths after an explosion in the village of Creeslough.

They include four men, three women and three children – two teenagers, a male and a female, and a primary school-aged girl.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has confirmed he will visit the village in the coming days to witness the devastation first-hand.

“I think the entire nation is shocked at what has happened. It’s an unspeakable tragedy. Our thoughts and our prayers, our hearts go out to the people of Creeslough, to the families of those who have lost their lives and who have been injured, and to the entire community who are numbed and shocked by what has happened-it’s very very difficult to comprehend as people go about their daily lives that something like this has happened”